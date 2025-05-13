PTE WORLD: Interview with Steven Yiu, executive director of airport operations at AAHK

Hong Kong International Airport‘s (HKIA) recent airport expansion project boosted the airport’s capacity as it aims to serve 120 million passengers and handle 10 million metric tons of cargo within 10 years. The project was completed in 2024 and achieved this capacity expansion by adding a third runway and an additional concourse on top of the airport’s artificial island.

In this exclusive interview at PTE World 2025 in Madrid, Spain, Steven Yiu, executive director of airport operations at Airport Authority Hong Kong, highlights how this eight-year project is now blossoming in tandem with the airport’s autonomous vehicle roadmap, artificial intelligence deployments and the construction of SkyTopia, a HK$130m (US$17m) airport city.

