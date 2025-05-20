EU and UK to cooperate on e-gate use

Following the UK/EU summit on May 19, where border security was on the agenda, the UK government has issued a statement regarding the use of passport e-gates.

“The United Kingdom and the European Commission will continue their exchanges on smooth border management for the benefit of their citizens, including the potential use of e-gates where appropriate,” the statement read, indicating that the details were still to be ironed out.

The statement said that “European Union citizens can use e-gates in the United Kingdom and there will be no legal barriers to e-gate use for British Nationals traveling to and from European Union member states after the introduction of the European Union Entry/Exit System”.

