London Gatwick to open first breakfast-serving PizzaExpress

London Gatwick Airport is to open a PizzaExpress restaurant in its South Terminal. It will be the first PizzaExpress restaurant in a UK airport and also reportedly the only PizzaExpress in the UK serving a breakfast menu, available from 3:30am – 11:00am daily, with dishes including an Italian bacon and egg pizza featuring crispy pancetta, breakfast staples such as smashed avocado and poached eggs, The Full Works featuring a classic English breakfast served with dough sticks, pancetta and maple syrup pancakes, and breakfast dough balls & jam.

The brand’s classic menu will be available from 11am onward.

Refreshing the passenger experience

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer at London Gatwick, said, “We are delighted to welcome PizzaExpress to London Gatwick. It will be a fantastic addition to our South Terminal departure lounge, as we strive to offer our passengers an exciting, diverse range of options before they fly. PizzaExpress is the latest opening at London Gatwick and adds to the growing choice of iconic food and drink brands available to our passengers. PizzaExpress’s commitment to quality, and passion for creating memorable dining experiences, aligns with our own dedication to ensuring a positive experience for all passengers traveling through the airport.”

Chris Holmes, chief development officer at PizzaExpress, said, “We’re incredibly excited to be opening PizzaExpress at London Gatwick, which is a gateway to many destinations across the world, including some of our own international markets. Our customers want to enjoy their favorite brand everywhere and at any time, so opening sites across travel hubs – of which Gatwick is set to be the first airport location – provides even more opportunities for our customers to connect with us.

“Embarking on a journey with our franchise partner, Airport Retail Enterprises, we wanted to set the stage for something different across our Gatwick Airport site. As an industry-leading innovator, we created a menu that offers up something fresh and different, appealing to diners around the clock. We all know the holiday starts from the moment you arrive at the airport, and from early-morning breakfasts to late-night dinners, there’s nowhere better to celebrate that holiday feeling than at PizzaExpress London Gatwick.”

PizzaExpress is the latest in a number of new restaurants and bars to open at London Gatwick since the summer of 2023, with top brands including The Breakfast Club, BrewDog, Krispy Kreme, Black Sheep Coffee and Greggs arriving at the airport.