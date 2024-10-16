City of Derry Airport awarded £3m to fund operations

Northern Ireland Assembly Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has confirmed £3m (US$3.9m) funding for the operation of City of Derry Airport for this financial year.

This funding will support the operational running of the airport during this year while the Department for the Economy makes plans to take responsibility for the future funding of the airport.

O’Dowd said, “City of Derry Airport is a critical infrastructure asset in the North West region. It provides connectivity and is fundamental to business and tourism in the area.

“The confirmation of funding for this financial year will allow the airport to continue to operate while the Department for the Economy makes longer term plans for the future sustainability of the airport.

“I am committed to regional balance and ensuring that infrastructure creates the foundations for better communities.”