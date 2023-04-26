Miami-Dade Aviation Department receives four all-electric vehicles

The Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD) has received its first four all-electric vehicles, with 13 more scheduled for arrival in 2024 and 24 more expected over the next five years.

The Nissan Leaf 40kW cars are being assigned to employees whose job duties require the most frequent travel to and from MIA, such as supervisors in MDAD’s airside, landside and maintenance divisions. MDAD also plans to transition its fleet of gas buses to electric vehicles that will shuttle employees and travelers between the airport’s terminal, employee parking garage and remote economy park-and-ride lot. MIA currently has 38 gas buses.

Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County, said, “Our environment is our economy and the key to our survival. We work year-round to protect our planet and our residents by building resilient infrastructure and looking for innovative solutions that help us mitigate the impacts of climate change and ensure that all our residents live safely to thrive. Miami-Dade County is leading the way on renewable energy, resilient infrastructure, and heat mitigation, making us a future-ready community at the forefront of climate solutions.”

