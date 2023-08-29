Newark Liberty Airport opens final five gates of Terminal A

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) has opened the final five gates of Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The terminal is now fully operational and features additional retail and dining outlets and the transfer of Delta Air Lines operations and Sky Club lounge from Terminal B. The new 93,000m2 Terminal A replaced the previous terminal that opened in 1973. The 33-gate facility features airy, light-filled concourses alongside state-of-the-art digital technology, modern passenger amenities, improved dining and retail options, and a public art program showcasing dozens of local artists. Terminal A has been designed and constructed to the standards of LEED silver certification from the US Green Building Council.

With Terminal A now fully operational, the port authority has committed to a full re-envisioning of the entire airport complex. In 2022, the agency selected Arup as its masterplanner to design a framework for future development through 2065, recommending short- and long-term projects to enable economic growth, drive sustainability efforts and improve the gateway for New Jersey and the region. The plan’s development includes extensive community outreach and participation.

“The full rebirth of Newark Liberty International Airport begins with this gleaming new terminal,” said Kevin O’Toole, chairman of the port authority. “We are proud to welcome Delta Air Lines to its spectacular new home in Terminal A, as we embark on a comprehensive reimagining for the entire airport.”

“Newark Airport’s transformation is now taking off,” said Rick Cotton, executive director of the port authority. “Newark Airport’s new Terminal A is yet another testament to the port authority’s commitment to bring our airport passengers the world-class facilities they deserve. The agency’s largest-ever investment in New Jersey has certainly paid off.”

Delta Air Lines joins Air Canada, American Airlines, JetBlue and United Airlines in the new Terminal A. The activation of five more gates completes the full operational complement of 33 gates in Terminal A.

“Delta’s move to the transformed and modernized Terminal A helps us further enhance the travel journey for our Newark customers for years to come,” said Ginny Elliott, vice president of East Coast airport operations at Delta Air Lines. “This relocation also makes it possible for us to open a new, larger Delta Sky Club, where lounge guests can relax and recharge before their flights.”

“We are very happy to welcome Delta Air Lines and the Delta Sky Club to Terminal A,” said Michael Kunz, CEO of Munich Airport NJ, the terminal operator of the new Terminal A. “Their arrival marks a major milestone in achieving a full operational status and sets the stage for continued world-class travel in and out of Terminal A.”

In addition to relocating to Terminal A, Delta has opened a new 650m2 passenger lounge with a design inspired by the city’s natural landscape and industrial past. The new space seats more than 200 guests and includes views of the terminal and airfield. The lounge features acoustic systems designed to absorb outside sounds, providing visitors with a quiet refuge inside the bustling terminal. Guests of Delta’s Sky Club at Terminal A can enjoy a drink from either the premium bar or the beverage station, as well as buffet-style food offerings. Additional local retail, food and beverage shops from Newark, Elizabeth and Jersey City, as well as regional, national and global brands, provide passengers with more dining and retail options.

More upgrades are on the way at the airport. The privately financed Consolidated Rent-A-Car (ConRac) facility is expected to open later in 2023. The 251,000m2 facility will consolidate 10 rental car operations under one roof, enabling a streamlined, simplified rental process. The terminal’s public parking facility features the largest rooftop solar panel installation in any US airport along with more than 150 electric vehicle charging stations.

For travelers seeking mass-transit options to the airport, the port authority is building a new AirTrain Newark system, which is integral to modernizing and improving Newark Liberty. The current AirTrain Newark will be replaced through a multi-phase procurement process. Earlier in 2023, the agency selected three automated people mover (APM) system technology firms to advance to the next phase of a multi-phase procurement process to replace the existing AirTrain Newark system with a new 4km automated train system.

For more key terminal updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.