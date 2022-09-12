Vinci Airports to operate Tahiti Faa’a Airport concessions

The French government has announced Vinci Airports as the winner of a 40-year concession to operate Tahiti Faa’a Airport in French Polynesia.

Vinci will be responsible for operating, promoting, developing, maintaining and upgrading the airport. It will also be responsible for designing, financing and carrying out a program of works to improve service quality and operational efficiency.

The operator intends to implement energy efficiency measures to enable the airport to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions. This concession, the first for Vinci Airports in a French overseas collectivity, enables the company to extend its network in the Pacific region.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Vinci Concessions and president of Vinci Airports, said, “We are very proud that Vinci Airports has been selected as the successful tenderer for the Tahiti Faa’a Airport concession, a mission that we will carry out alongside French Polynesia. We will be fully committed to making this airport a gateway that meets the needs and expectations of the region, both in terms of quality of service and environmental ambition, for the sustainable development of French Polynesia’s connectivity.”