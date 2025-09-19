Kansai International reveals retail tenants for renovated T1 international departures

Kansai Airports has confirmed the new retail tenants for the International Departures Area in Terminal 1, as part of the fourth and final phase of the T1 renovation project

The renovation has been carried out in stages since 2021, with the objectives of expanding international flight capacity, improving passenger experience and enhancing airside areas.

The main functions of the development were completed in March 2025, which consolidated the international lounges into one shared lounge for airline users, achieving more space for passengers through efficiency gains.

The new Terminal 1 began operations in December 2023 and has expanded the terminal’s area by 60%. In phase four, 23 new stores and restaurants are set to open. These will include well-known global and luxury brands and stores that are unique to Japan and Kansai.

The offering will be split into three areas: the ‘Fun’ area, providing a cheerful, lively atmosphere; the ‘Peaceful’ area, offering a natural environment for relaxation; and the ‘Magnet’ area, offering passengers opportunities to buy souvenirs and enjoy a variety of dining experiences.

The newly renovated space is scheduled to open in summer 2026.

See below for the full offering:

Burberry – British luxury fashion.

Loewe – Spanish leather goods.

Gentle Monster – Trendy eyewear brand.

Swatch – Swiss watchmaker.

Omega – Luxury timepieces.

Tiffany & Co. – Iconic jeweler.

Issey Miyake – Avant-garde fashion.

Moncler – Premium outerwear.

Wolfgang Puck Kitchen Counter – Californian cuisine.

Crystal Jade – La Mian Xiao Long Bao – Shanghainese dining.

Taste of Japan – Kansai Tabinikki – Japanese sweets & gifts.

Uniqlo – Everyday apparel.

Shokusai Dori – Japanese food court.

Fresh – Healthy ‘grab & go’.

Kawaii Buzz – Character goods.

Sakura Voyage – Travel souvenirs.

Kobist – Bifuteki Kawamura – Kobe beef steak.

Universal Studio Store – Theme park goods.

Beppinsan – Beauty and wellness.

Kamameshi & Macha Tsumugi – Rice pots and matcha.

Fukujuen – Traditional Uji tea.

Matsumoto Kiyoshi – Drugstore essentials.

Tully’s Coffee – Specialty coffee.

