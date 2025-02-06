Stockholm Arlanda Airport launches Depart.a.mental retail concept

Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden and retail tech company Co-X are to launch the retail concept Depart.a.mental on March 20, 2025. Among the confirmed brands opening are Diptyque, Mini Rodini, Sandqvist, Mantle, Pixi, Skinome, Ceremonia, Selahatin, Nothing, Teenage engineering, Void Watches, Kalevala, Akind, Lace Laboratory, Ahlvar Gallery, Residus, Nikben and c’est normal.

Premium retail offering

The 300m2 store, which will open at the Marketplace in Terminal 5 at Arlanda, will feature a carefully selected assortment of fashion, beauty, technology, accessories and lifestyle products. According to the partners, the range combines established classics with new, exciting brands that are rarely visible in traditional retail environments, and travelers will find a mix of premium products and personalized service.

Depart.a.mental will reportedly offer a carefully curated selection of niche and cult-favorite brands, with a focus on innovation and quality. These include technology-oriented Teenage Engineering and Void Watches, sustainable and stylish Residus and beauty brands such as Skinome and Selahatin. The shop will also offer services such as a beauty bar for on-the-go beauty care.

Charlotte Ljunggren, director of marketing and commercial development at Swedavia, said, “We are really looking forward to welcoming Depart.a.mental and Co-X to the Marketplace. The venture is unique and innovative and will bring a vibrant and ever-changing retail experience in line with our commercial strategy. The concept delivers a mix of products and services that appeal to different customer segments and offer a fun and inspiring shopping experience in line with Swedavia’s target group pledge to our travelers.”

Accessing the international market

The concept store has been designed to make it easier for brands to have a presence in a physical environment through a retail-as-a-service setup, where they pay rent for a period of time and gain access to retail space, staff and signage.

Clara Lindsten, chief operating officer of Co-X, commented, “Depart.a.mental is about more than sales. We create a meeting place where consumers can discover both established and new brands in an inspiring environment. Arlanda is the perfect platform for our next expansion – a global hub with unbeatable brand exposure. For the brands sold in Depart.a.mental, the new shop offers a unique opportunity to reach an international audience in a premium context.”

Marina Davarinou, CEO of Mini Rodini, added, “With our new shop-in-shop at Arlanda, we will meet the demand from customers from all over the world. Depart.a.mental gives us a flexible platform where we can present our brand in a new context and create interest among a global target group.”

