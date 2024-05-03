JFK Airport’s New Terminal One begins tender process for food hall and retail partners

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports and The New Terminal One (NTO) have launched the Competitive Evaluation Process (CEP) for food hall and travel essentials tenders.

Food Hall

The Food Hall tender provides an opportunity for local and global companies who are well-versed in introducing new concepts and ideas to the design, food, service and guest experience.

Structured as a single package of one landside and five airside units totaling 3,736ft2, the tender will cover approximately half of the Food Hall in The New Terminal One. The team is seeking a partner with a long-term vision that includes New York brands to provide guests with a high range and quality of choice while promoting a unique sense of place.

With an overall program goal of 50% New York local food and beverage brands, the operator will work with the vibrant and unique local food and dining community. According to the airport, the tenderer should offer various menu offerings presented in the latest in outlet layouts, design, innovation and concepts, and all guests must be able to order food according to their preference, whether directly with an associate, through a kiosk or on a mobile device.

Travel Essentials

For the Travel Essentials tender, the JFK Airport team is seeking a partner to develop and operate a significant business that draws on global best practices and builds on proven concepts they have implemented to entice guests and enhance the travel experience. With a minimum 5% local product placement requirement, the partner will work with the vibrant and unique local maker and vendor community to create new pathways into the airport.

Structured as a single package of three landside and four airside locations totaling 6,427ft2, the travel essentials operator will offer an array of snacks, beverages, pharmacy items, magazines as well as specialized offers such as luggage, books and gifts.

Tenderers must demonstrate an efficient and convenient solution to meet guest needs, including state-of-the-art logistics, order, fulfillment and delivery that leverages digital tools to drive ancillary revenues such as pre-order, in-store collection points, and gate and lounge delivery. Potential bidders for both tenders must submit an expression of interest (EOI) by May 13, 2024.

Diversity participation

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey recently announced a record US$2.3bn in contracts awarded to Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) in the ongoing transformation of JFK International Airport.

The URW/NTO team is creating a dynamic offer of right-size opportunities to provide flexible entry points for Airport Certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (ACDBE) and local businesses that balance customer preferences and commercial objectives while growing the capacity of local businesses to help them reach their ultimate success. Both the Food Hall and Travel Essentials tenders require bidders to propose a minimum of 30% ACDBE participation.

The New Terminal One project

The New Terminal One is being constructed in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as part of the agency’s US$19bn redevelopment of JFK Airport, with the terminal’s US$9bn first phase scheduled to open in 2026.

When fully complete, the New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK, with 23 gates and more than 300,000ft2 of retail, dining and lounge space over a total footprint of 2,400,000ft2.

“As two of the most anticipated airport commercial tenders in North America, today marks another exciting milestone in our partnership with The New Terminal One and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to deliver a world-class commercial program for the world’s best international terminal,” said Dany Nasr, CEO of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports. “Building on our Duty-Free tender launch in March, our future Food Hall and Travel Essentials offer will create an experience that amazes our guests with a curated mix of New York’s signature global cuisine, local favorites and the best of local retail products.”

“As New York’s world-class international terminal, The New Terminal One will offer a dining and retail experience that reflects the cultural richness of our great city, while driving opportunities for local business participation,” said Jennifer Aument, CEO of The New Terminal One. “We are delighted to build on the momentum of our commercial program launch in March with our partner URW Airports by embarking on these two new tenders, as we progress toward our scheduled opening in 2026.”

In related news, the New Terminal One at New York John F Kennedy International Airport recently launched a request for qualifications (RFQ) from providers to develop an interactive training program for customer service at the international terminal. Click here to read the full story.