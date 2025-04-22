El Salvador becomes latest Global Entry partner

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that El Salvador is now an official Global Entry partner country, one of 20 partner countries whose citizens can apply for Global Entry membership.

The Global Entry partnership is designed to enhance security and promote bilateral trade, tourism, and cultural exchange by allowing pre-vetted, low-risk citizens of El Salvador expedited customs and immigration processing upon arrival to the US. Salvadoran Global Entry applicants will undergo recurring vetting by both the US and Salvadoran authorities, including an in-person interview by a CBP Officer before initial enrollment.

Approved members have the option of using the Global Entry Mobile app to digitally confirm their Global Entry membership upon arrival to the US. The program also provides access to TSA PreCheck for eligible members at participating US airports.

Additional Global Entry partner countries include Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Germany, Japan, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

