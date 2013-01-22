Latest News
Smiths Detection receives approval from the US Transportation Security Administration’s air cargo screening technology list
Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 10080 XCT advanced x-ray computed tomography (CT) explosive detection system (EDS) for hold baggage and air cargo…
Alstef Group to upgrade arrival carousels at four Mexican airports
Baggage handling company Alstef Group is to upgrade the inbound baggage systems at four airports in Mexico operated by Grupo…
Preparing the refreshed Clark International Airport to welcome the world
Nestled in the Northern Philippines is Clark International Airport’s (CRK) brand-new passenger terminal, set to be a premier gateway connecting…
Creating mass consumer behavior change in the travel industry
According to the Global Carbon Project, the mass grounding of flights during 2020 caused CO2 emissions to reduce by up to…
January 2022 issue is now available online!
Download apps Download the Passenger Terminal World App NOW to read the latest issue! The App is free and gives…
Recent Videos
-
-
-
Hawaii DOT enters third phase of airport thermal screening program
-
Paris Aéroport tests facial recognition throughout the passenger journey
-
International design consortium wins Shenzhen airport transportation hub competition
-
Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport launches food delivery by robot
-
Fredericton International Airport completes terminal expansion
-
Beumer showcases CrisBag ICS tote-based baggage system at San Francisco international Airport
-
Meteorological Technology World Expo Conference for Aviation Meteorology – opens this week!
-
The Red Sea International Airport design by Foster + Partners